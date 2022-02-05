Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $898,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

NYSE:AMP opened at $308.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $209.89 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.