Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
