Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

