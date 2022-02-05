Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (MIG3) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MIG3 stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.19.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 alerts:

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.