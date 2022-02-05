Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.27. Match Group has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

