Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

