Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 243 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.30 and a 200 day moving average of $285.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.79 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.