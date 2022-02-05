Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $670,000 Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Silgan were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silgan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Silgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

