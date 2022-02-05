Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at $31.52 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.