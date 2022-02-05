Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 529 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

