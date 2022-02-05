Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 552 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 805.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 99,485 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Shares of BG opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $101.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.