Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 21,407 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 296.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6,435.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

