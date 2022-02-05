Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $2.30 Million in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

