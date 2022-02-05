Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.21 Million Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $763.98 million, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.