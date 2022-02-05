Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

