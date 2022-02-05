Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 11,780 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RLI by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in RLI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RLI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 351,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RLI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RLI by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RLI opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.51. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

