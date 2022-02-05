Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 15,593 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

