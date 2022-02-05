MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNKD. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 294.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 295,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

