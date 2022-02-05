Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $344.34

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.34 ($4.63) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.44). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.44), with a volume of 1,185 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 361.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 344.36. The company has a market capitalization of £48.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.