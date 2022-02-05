Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

