Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

