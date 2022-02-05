Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $8.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $36.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.98 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

MGA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Magna International has a 52 week low of $72.65 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

