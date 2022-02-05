Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $168.75 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,533.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

