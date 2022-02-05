Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,607.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,781,000 after buying an additional 1,346,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.