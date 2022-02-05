Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 88.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,053 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.01. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

