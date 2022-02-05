Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSTX opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $28.31.

