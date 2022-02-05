Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,540 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $212.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average of $201.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

