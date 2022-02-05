Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.94 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after buying an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,238,000 after buying an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $107.30 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

