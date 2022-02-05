Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.