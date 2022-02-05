Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

