Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,871 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 43.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

UDR opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 285.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.