Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 156,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 205.0% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 357,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,405,000 after buying an additional 240,583 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

