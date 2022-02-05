Mackay Shields LLC Sells 583 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

