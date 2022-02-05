Mackay Shields LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,175,000 after acquiring an additional 346,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

