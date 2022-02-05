M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS.

M/I Homes stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M/I Homes by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in M/I Homes by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

