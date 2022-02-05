M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDC’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3% and 6.2%. The company continues to be challenged by supply chain issues, material shortages and municipal delays. In fact, its fourth-quarter cycle times extended by nearly two weeks sequentially as the company experienced ongoing disruptions at various stages of the build process. MDC expects these issues to persist in the future. Also, it provided a tepid guidance for first-quarter 2022 deliveries. That said, favorable demand and pricing trends in many markets served, a lack of existing home supply, the build-to-order operating model and focus on more affordable homes are likely to position it well for 2022.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

NYSE MDC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

