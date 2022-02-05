Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 4,824,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,685. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,791. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

