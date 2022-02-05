Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

