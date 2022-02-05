Lossless Achieves Market Cap of $24.31 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Lossless has a total market cap of $24.31 million and $1.18 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

