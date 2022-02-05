L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($488.76) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.67.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

