loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

loanDepot stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.