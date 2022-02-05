LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $26.92 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.