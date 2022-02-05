Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.12.

LSPD opened at C$40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.32. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$33.19 and a 12 month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

