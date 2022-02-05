Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.62. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.