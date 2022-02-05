Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $153,811.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00292610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

