LGCY Network Achieves Market Cap of $35.46 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and $79,198.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00111987 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

