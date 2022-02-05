Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.495-$1.520 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.77.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.64. 5,491,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

