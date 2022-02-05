Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.53

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and traded as low as $25.50. Leatt shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,191 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

