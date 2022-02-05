Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,483.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 228,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,643,000 after purchasing an additional 219,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 659.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 237,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,455,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $287.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.82 and its 200-day moving average is $308.60. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.