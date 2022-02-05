Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 60.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 184.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $145.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $156.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

