Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $594.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.90. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

